InventHelp Inventor Develops Touchscreen Keyboard (BGF-2273)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sterling Heights, Mich., has developed the M2 COMPUTER KEYBOARD, a wired and virtual touchscreen keyboard or laptop integrated touchscreen keyboard. It is different from any physical wired or laptop integrated keyboard because it replaces all the physical buttons with touchscreen keyboard buttons.

"I thought there was room for improvement on a standard computer keyboard. My invention offers more versatility than a conventional keyboard," said the inventor. The M2 COMPUTER KEYBOARD has several enhanced features that conventional keyboards do not offer. It allows a user to change between languages, as well as offers a means to change between keyboard standards. In addition, it allows the means to increase or decrease the size of the virtual keyboard buttons. This keyboard offers a customizable design for the user. Unlike conventional keyboards, this one is easier to clean. This keyboard is ideal for the general population, as well as schools and businesses.

