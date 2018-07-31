InventHelp Inventor Develops Towable Grill (CBA-3411)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Williston, S.C., was looking for a portable outdoor grill that could be transferred from place to place in the event there was no room to fit it inside a vehicle. After some creative thinking, he came up with something that would work.

He developed a prototype for ABNER'S GRILLING SYSTEM as a novel, space-saving alternative to traditional outdoor grills. Pulled behind a motor vehicle, it eliminates the need to carry a bulky grill inside a car or truck. What's more, it is durable, lightweight, portable and easy to connect, transport and maintain. Thus, it saves considerable time and effort. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I came up with this idea in response to a request for a grill that could be pulled behind a sport utility vehicle," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

