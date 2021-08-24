InventHelp Inventor Develops Tracking Device for Wandering Individuals (TRO-370)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safe and efficient way to find a child or an individual with Alzheimer's or Autism that has wandered away," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FIND ME SAFETY BRACELET. My design provides an added level of protection and it could help to alleviate panic or worry."

The invention provides an improved way to track and monitor persons with cognitive disabilities or other wandering tendencies. In doing so, it enables a parent or caregiver to locate the individual. It also ensures that others can easily recognize the parent/caregiver if trying to help. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with cognitive disabilities or children with wandering tendencies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

