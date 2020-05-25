InventHelp Inventor Develops Tracking Environment to Enhance Pet Safety at Night (IPL-710)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A lightning bug landed on my cat's tail and I was able to easily track and observe him playing at night," said an inventor, from Solsberry, Ind. "This inspired me to create the "10-20" PET LOCATION."

The invention provides an effective way to enhance pet safety at night or in low light conditions. In doing so, it ensures that a pet can be easily seen in the dark. As a result, it increases visibility and peace of mind and it can be utilized with other items, children, athletes, etc. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners and other individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it does not require toxic metals or a reflective light source.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety and visibility for pets at night."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

