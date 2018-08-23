InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction System for Winter-Weather Driving (BMA-5145)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen too many accidents occur in snowy conditions," said an inventor from Lawrence, Mass. "I wanted to help ensure that motorists have enough traction to drive their vehicles safely. It also helps to get vehicles out of icy ruts so that they do not get stuck on the roadside."

He developed the patent pending HOT TRACKS to provide additional traction so that the tires have a good grip on the road surface. The system prevents the vehicle from slipping and sliding on snowy, icy roads. This reduces the risk of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. The invention also helps prevent a vehicle from getting stuck in an icy rut or snowbank. Furthermore, this keeps motorists from getting stranded in the cold and having to wait for emergency roadside assistance.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

