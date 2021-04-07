InventHelp Inventor Develops Trailer Towing Accessory for Vehicles (SUU-656)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was pulling a utility trailer and noticed the rear of my vehicle was overloaded," said an inventor, from Energy, Ill., "so I invented the H D TRAILER DOLLY. My design enables you to safely transport a heavy trailer without damaging your vehicle."

The invention provides an effective way to tow a larger trailer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using an additional or larger vehicle to tow a heavy trailer. As a result, it increases safety and support and it reduces the risk of suspension system damage while towing. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of light trailers and recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-656, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

