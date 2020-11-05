InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid for Fitness Enthusiasts (IPL-771)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to make the plank position and reverse plank position more challenging by taking it from a stationary position to many mobile positions," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the PLANK SKATES. My mobile plank design increases muscle and core strength."

The patent-pending invention expands a workout while in the plank position or inverted plank position. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional training aids by enabling you to perform exercises such as side to side, abdominal crunch, the whip, crawl and mountain climbers. As a result, it enables the user to engage more muscles, it could provide a more intense and dynamic workout for various muscle groups and it could maximize the plank workout. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and commercial gyms.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-771, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

