InventHelp Inventor Develops Training System for Fitness Enthusiasts (WDH-2582)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a lifelong lifter and I was looking for a more convenient means of working out," said one of two inventors, from Alexandria, Va., "so we invented the HEX FLEX."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase strength using resistance bands. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional training aids and weightlifting equipment. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could enhance a workout routine. The invention features a space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, weightlifters, fitness enthusiasts, households and commercial gyms. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design does not require the heavy weights or the space needed for a hex bar."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

