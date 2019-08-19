InventHelp Inventor Develops Transportation Unit for Propane Tanks (DLL-3577)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Irving, Texas, has developed the BOTTLE NEST, an apparatus designed to hold a 20-pound propane tank when taking it in a vehicle to be filled, refilled or exchanged. A prototype model is available upon request.

"I got tired of the propane tank rolling around in my trunk or pick-up bed. My invention secures a propane tank during transport," said the inventor. The BOTTLE NEST, patent pending, ensures that a propane tank is transported in an upright position and secure at all times during transport. It eliminates the potential for a tank to tip over and roll around. This also reduces the likelihood of the valve being turned and opened. In turn, this helps prevent the risk of explosion during transportation. This convenient and easy-to-use apparatus may provide peace of mind to concerned individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

