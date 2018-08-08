InventHelp Inventor Develops Trap for Fiddler Crabs (JMC-2503)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fiddler crabs make great bait, but they are quick and hard to catch," said an inventor from Georgetown, Del. "I looked for a trap to catch them, but I could not find anything on the market. This led me to develop my own style of trap to make short work of catching these fast critters."

He developed the patent pending FIDDLER CRAB TRAP to provide an efficient way to catch fiddler crabs. The trap eliminates the need to chase after these quick crabs. It saves time and effort when collecting fiddler crabs. The unit also helps save money normally spent buying bait. The invention features a lightweight, easily portable design. In addition, it is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2503, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

