InventHelp Inventor Develops Trash Bag Holder (AVZ-1830)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While many formerly manual tasks have been automated, picking up trash is not one of them. Fortunately, an inventor from Porter, Texas, has thought of a way to reduce the amount of manual labor involved.

He developed the patent pending EASY PICK UP to ease the chore of collecting and disposing of trash. As such, it leaves both hands free to fill the trash bag and prevents spilling of the contents. Thus it eliminates the need to clean them up, which saves time and effort and reduces back strain. This lightweight, durable and practical accessory is also easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, versatility and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to struggle holding a trash bag open with one hand and placing the trash inside with the other," he said, "and knew this device would appeal to a wide market."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1830, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

