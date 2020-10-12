InventHelp Inventor Develops Trash Receptacle For Use With Plastic Grocery Bags (PHO-2768)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and environmentally-friendly trash receptacle that can be used with free plastic grocery bags," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the E Z TRASH. My design ensures that the bags stay in place and that the receptacle remains clean and free from messes."

The invention provides an improved way to line a trash receptacle with free plastic grocery bags. In doing so, it prevents the bag from falling into the can. It also eliminates the need to purchase plastic trash can liners as it enables an individual to reuse plastic grocery bags. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2768, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

