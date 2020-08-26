InventHelp Inventor Develops Travel Coffee Brewer (FED-2208)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's safe to say that nothing eases the annoyance of traffic delays for motorists who are coffee lovers better than a fresh-brewed cup. The good news is that an inventor from University Place, Wash., has come up with a way to make that happen without leaving the car.

He developed PERSONAL COFFEE CUP specifically to provide access to a cup of fresh brewed coffee while on the go. As such, it helps to relieve driver anxiety experienced while sitting in traffic and eliminates the need to stop and purchase coffee on the road. Compact, lightweight and portable, this durable appliance saves time, effort and expense. Users will also appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of sitting in those long drive-through lines," he said, "and thought how great it would be to brew and enjoy a cup of coffee while sitting in traffic on my drive to work in the morning."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

