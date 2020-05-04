InventHelp Inventor Develops Travel Infant Crib (SOG-384)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents of infants well know, traveling with their baby requires packing many more essentials than can fit neatly into a diaper bag. Fortunately, an inventor from Stockton, Calif., has come up with a convenient accessory that can lighten the load.

He developed PORTABLE BABY HAMMOCK to provide a temporary sleeping or resting place for an infant while on the go. Easy to assemble, use and maintain, it is ideal for family travels and trips. This durable, safe and comfortable baby bed is also lighter and more compact than standard portable cribs and play yards. Convenient, effective and affordably priced, it makes a great gift for parents of infants.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea "I had my infant son at a party and did not have a safe and comfortable place to set him down so I could free up my hands to participate in activities and keep an eye on him," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

