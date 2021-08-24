InventHelp Inventor Develops Travel Kit for Intermittent Self-Catheterization (TPA-3036)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and hygienic way to house and organize the supplies required for the catherization process," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the CATH 'N GO. My design provides added protection and peace of mind for individuals who require intermittent self-catheterization when traveling."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory to assist individuals who require intermittent self-catheterization when traveling. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary supplies are accessible and ready for use. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it increases efficiency and organization. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who use intermittent self-catherization. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3036, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

