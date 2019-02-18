InventHelp Inventor Develops Traveling Partials Cleaner (DPH-594)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While toothbrushes and toothpaste make it easy to maintain dental hygiene while out and about, routine brushing is not an option for those who wear partials. Fortunately, an inventor from Denver, Colo., has come up with a simple and more effective method of cleaning partials in these situations.

He developed DIENTE WASH to provide an easy way to remove food particles wedged between gums and partials while traveling. As such, it alleviates mouth discomfort, improves dental hygiene and facilitates fresh breath. Thus, this lightweight, compact and portable device also affords peace of mind for users. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When food particles got lodged up under my partials while I was away from home," he said, "I found it very uncomfortable and needed a way to alleviate the problem."

