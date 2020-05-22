InventHelp Inventor Develops Tread Protect (KPP-123)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was not satisfied with the options currently available to protect expensive bicycle tires when using an indoor trainer," said an inventor from Warminster, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a simple and cheaper way to protect the tires."

He developed the TRAINER SKINS to prevent wear of performance road tires to save users money and effort replacing tires. This invention would be easy to apply as well as remove and would indicate when replacement was required. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, practical and protective design.

The original design was submitted to the King of Prussia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KPP-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

