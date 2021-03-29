InventHelp Inventor Develops Troubleshooting Tool for HVAC Systems (ALL-2596)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to troubleshoot issues with central heating and cooling systems," said an inventor, from Mableton, Ga., "so I invented the BYPASS THERMOSTAT. My design saves time and effort and it eliminates the need for assistance."

The invention facilitates the diagnosis of HVAC system problems. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to go back and forth between the system and the thermostat. The invention features an effective design that is easy to set up and use and it can be easily mounted to a furnace or HVAC system, so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2596, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

