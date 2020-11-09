InventHelp Inventor Develops Trowel Holder for Concrete Workers (FED-2242)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in concrete construction and would hang my trowel on my belt to keep it close by," said an inventor from Federal Way, Wash. "However, after a while, the concrete would build up on my clothing."

He developed a prototype for HOOK to keep a concrete construction worker's trowel easily accessible. At the same time, it prevents concrete residue buildup on clothing. Thus, it saves the time, effort and expense of cleaning or replacing ruined clothing. This novel work accessory also frees up the worker's hands. It is convenient, effective and affordably priced as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

