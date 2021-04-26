InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck Accessory for Loading Heavy Wheeled Items (TRT-132)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to load heavy vehicles or machines such as an ATV, lawn tractor, motorcycle or dirt bike into the back of a truck bed," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SPORTS GATE. My design eliminates the need to store bulky ramps in the back of your truck."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to load and unload wheeled equipment into a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it eliminates heavy manual lifting or the need for assistance and it offers an improved alternative to using and storing portable ramps. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRT-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

