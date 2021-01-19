InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Automatic Cover (BRK-2986)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I continually lose my plate cover that I employ in my microwave," said an inventor from Leeds, Ala. "This inspired me to develop a cover that would remain readily accessible within the microwave oven."

He developed the SMART COVER to ensure that the cover was readily available to prevent premature replacement purchases of microwave food covers. This durable invention may be used for years as it would be convenient, simple and efficient. By ensuring the cover was readily available it would save time and energy cleaning the interior of the microwave.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2986, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

