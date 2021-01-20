InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Bucket (FLA-3373)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a laborer I realize the need for a vast array of tools and other necessities, while only having two hands to hold all these items," said an inventor from Pompano Beach, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a paint bucket that could be secured around the waist and to a thigh."

He developed the BUCKET MASTER that holds a paint bucket in a stable position to eliminate distraction. This simple and easy to use invention would ensure that tools are readily accessible and may eliminate dangerous trips up and down a ladder. Additionally, it may be easy to attach as well as release.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

