InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Building Box (BMA-5648)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated due to losing puzzle pieces and previously completed sections being jumbled," said an inventor from East Boston, Mass. "This inspired me to develop a means to safely house completed sections of a puzzle, puzzle pieces and other puzzle supplies."

He developed the patent pending PUZZLE BOX that can save time and effort by offering a convenient means to store and organize sections of a jigsaw puzzle and various puzzle supplies. This invention could save valuable space on a table, desk or counter. Additionally, it would allow users to work on more than one puzzle at a time.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

