InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Clean (DNV-235)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While wearing medium-size acrylic nails I noticed they were always dirty underneath," said an inventor from Denver, Colo. "This inspired me to develop a means to clean this area for enhanced hygiene, especially when eating."

She developed the patent-pending AMAZING NAIL BRUSHES to save users valuable time and effort by providing a quick and simple way to effectively clean beneath fingernails. This compact, lightweight and portable invention could provide users with peace of mind knowing their nails are clean and sanitary. They could remove dirt, grease, germs, bacteria and other debris from beneath the nails. This invention may be of particular appeal to women who wear artificial nails that are difficult to clean beneath.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

