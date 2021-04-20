InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Downspout (NMJ-573)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find conventional downspouts to be in the way and an unattractive addition to a home," said an inventor from Franklin, Tenn. "This inspired me to develop a better downspout that could easily deploy and retract automatically."

He developed the patent-pending DOWNSPOUT as a functional, practical and easy to use invention that would contain a lower tube extension that automatically lowers and retracts. It provides safety by eliminating the risk of damage or tripping over a downspout extension. This invention would reduce the incidence of the extension being damaged during lawn care. Additionally, it would leave the exterior of the home looking attractive.

Imagine a downspout tube that isn't coming from a home at knee height into the yard, a downspout that won't be damaged by your lawn service or home to little critters, a downspout that isn't buried and will clog over time, a downspout that year after year does its job to stop foundation damage because the downspout tube is "hidden" on the side of a home and only deploys when needed as a downspout and retracts when done, automatically.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

