InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Engine Tool (DNV-191)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as an oiler and in 2012 my boss bought the first 938K and I had to invent a tool for this new machine," said an inventor from Westminster, Colo. "This inspired me to develop a combination wrench for this engine."

He designed the patent-pending TUKI TOOL which features a convenient, practical and efficient design. This invention could save time and labor as it would replace numerous existing hand tools when servicing heavy equipment. Additionally, it would be easy to use and features a high level of strength and durability.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

