InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Hearing Horn (SOG-517)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While in Vietnam I lost some of my hearing due to all of the noise and desired a means to hear various electronics more clearly," said an inventor from Dos Palos, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a simple device to amplify sounds from cell phones or tablet computers."

He developed the HEAR BETTER that provides improved quality sound and increases the volume of the cell phone or tablet. This modestly priced invention features a small and compact design. It is simple, convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with most cell phones and would not require charging or batteries.

