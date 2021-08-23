InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Mattress Pad (ALL-2606)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would love to have a massaging mattress, however, I cannot afford this expensive article of bedding," said an inventor from Macon, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a more affordable alternative that could provide a therapeutic massage."

She developed the MASSAGING MATTRESS PAD to effectively provide users with enhanced comfort as it features massagers to relax the user while soothing sore muscles. This invention would relieve muscle pain, stiffness, tension and the associated symptoms while also allowing users to fall asleep. Additionally, it would allow soothing massage therapy in the home and possibly when traveling.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

