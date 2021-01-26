InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Outdoor Power (CLM-483)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of the conventional utility stake that I employ for my landscaping lighting continually shorting out and tripping the circuit breaker or GFCI," said an inventor from Columbus, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a better stake featuring enhanced reliability."

She developed the patent-pending NO POPP UTILITY STAKE which powers holiday displays, gardening tools and general purpose power tools. This reliable invention would eliminate the risk of the connection being shorted out by precipitation or standing water. Additionally, it would be practical while also providing enhanced safety.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

