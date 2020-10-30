InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Roll (PHO-2770)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to roll tight cigars, however, those available products appeared too confusing and were also too costly," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a simple device that everyone could use as well as afford."

He developed the J-BOMB which has a compact size as well as a simple design. This invention is reasonably priced as well as easy and convenient to use. Additionally, it would require little skill, practice and dexterity.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

