InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Shade (DAE-539)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed individuals struggling to place the conventional sunshades within vehicles," said an inventor from Shakopee, Minn. "This inspired me to develop a better shade that could quickly and easily be positioned."

He developed the EZ N SHADE that could save time and effort by being easy to position as well as collapse for storage. This invention blocks bright light to keep the interior cooler while also protecting the seats and dashboard from discoloration and cracking. Additionally, it features a lightweight and user-friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DAE-539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

