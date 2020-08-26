InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Smoker (HUN-924)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to smoke a large amount of meat without having to watch or worry about it," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "This inspired me to develop an accessory for smokey pots to cook meat at varying temperatures."

He developed the patent-pending SMOKEY SHUTTLE which features a convenient and easy to use design that could save individuals valuable time as well as effort. This invention allows a large quantity of food to be cooked at the same time without constant monitoring. Additionally, it would ensure that the food was properly and thoroughly cooked to enhance its taste.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-924, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

