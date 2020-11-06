InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Stitch Remover (HUN-948)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found removing stitches to be cumbersome and time consuming," said an inventor from Needville, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a device that would allow stitches to be more easily removed from an array of items."

He developed the patent-pending TABLE SEAM STITCH RIPPER that features a convenient and practical design that would allow it to be easy to use. This invention may save valuable time as well as effort by allowing the stitches to be more quickly and efficiently removed. Additionally, it would offer a safer alternative to manually removing stitches.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-948, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

