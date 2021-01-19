InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Travel Accessory (BMA-5643)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an airline customer service representative, I realize the need to assist travelers through their airline travel experience," said an inventor from Marblehead, Mass. "This inspired me to develop an accessory featuring pertinent information that could be worn upon the wrist."

She developed the patent-pending AIRPORT BRACELET to provide a wearable digital assistant to guide travelers through their air travel experience. This invention would be simple as well as easy to use to reduce the stress experienced while traveling. Additionally, it may save valuable time while possibly improving efficiency at airports.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

