InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Visor (LCC-3866)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experience a disability within my shoulder that makes it difficult to maneuver conventional sun visors within motor vehicles," said an inventor from West Grove, Pa. "This inspired me to develop a better means to provide protection from bright sunlight."

She developed the AUTOMOTIVE IMPROVEMENT to do away with the hassle, frustration, time and effort associated with manually adjusting the visor's positioning. This invention would offer optimal protection from bright sunlight which may provide enhanced safety while driving. Additionally, it would ensure that the driver has clear sight of the road.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-3866, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

