InventHelp Inventor Develops Underwear for Transgender Individuals (CBA-2485)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a fashionable undergarment that would be wearable by the transgender population," said an inventor from Columbia, S.C.

She created a prototype for T STRINGS with comfortable elements that would appeal to the transgender population. The underwear features a stylish appearance that is reversible for added versatility. Additionally, the garment is producible in different styles, sizes and colors, and it can be made from various materials, including satin, cotton and lace.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-2485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

