InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique and Durable Guitar Picks (PIT-978)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a musician and a hunter and wanted to create a new guitar pick option," said an inventor, from Johnstown, Pa., "so I invented SHAWN'S ANTLER PICKS."

The invention provides a unique new guitar pick for musicians. In doing so, it offers a more durable alternative to conventional guitar picks. As a result, it could help to prevent pick cracking, chipping and splitting. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for guitarists and other musicians who utilize picks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to play music with flimsy plastic picks."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-978, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

