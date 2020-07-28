InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique and Fun Accessory for Jumping Rope (CCP-1574)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I loved jumping rope as a child, but I couldn't always find two people to turn the ropes," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill. "I thought there should be a way to have fun and practice any time, so I invented the TOYA RAP."

The invention provides a fun and enticing way to jump rope. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance turning ropes. As a result, it could encourage outdoor play and physical activity and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables an individual or a group to enjoy Double Dutch and other jump roping games."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

