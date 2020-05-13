InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique and Stylish Design for Baseball Hats (VIG-381)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish new design for baseball hats," said an inventor, from Columbia, N.C., "so I invented HIP HATZ."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique alternative to traditional baseball-style hats. In doing so, it caters to those who like to wear their hat backwards. As a result, it enables the hat's design to be easily viewed and it could enhance comfort and style. The invention features a novelty design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for sports fans and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My hat design enables you to show off your favorite team or logo. With the popularity of various sports worldwide, the design possibilities are endless."

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-VIG-381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

