InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Beverage Mug for Sports Fans (SKC-611)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for sports fans to personalize a beverage mug and show support for their favorite teams," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SUPPORT MUG. My design is easy to customize for use while watching a game or anytime."

The patent-pending invention enables the user to easily show support for various sport teams while drinking. In doing so, it offers a more versatile alternative to traditional mug designs. It also eliminates the need to purchase and use different mugs and it could help to promote fun and team spirit. The invention features a unique and attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

