InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Book Shelf with a Nautical Theme (CBA-3750)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son has a nautical-themed room and I wanted to create an accessory to store and display his books," said an inventor, from Meggett, S.C., "so I invented the PADDLE BOARD BOOKSHELF. My design enables books and other items to be stored in a fun and attractive manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique book shelf with a nautical theme. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional book shelves and furniture pieces. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a decorative and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3750, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

