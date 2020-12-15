InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Decoration for a Grave Site (SOG-486)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special way to decorate my mother's grave, especially during the holiday seasons," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the MEMORY WITH LOVE FLAG. My design enables friends and family members of the deceased to show their love and respect all year long."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to decorate the grave site of a departed loved one. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional decorations. As a result, it ensures that the loved one is not forgotten during the holidays and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

