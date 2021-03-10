InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Design for Baseball Hats (FGC-196)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband needed a comfortable baseball hat that wouldn't blow away while riding his motorcycle," said an inventor, from N. Olmstead, Ohio, "so I invented the G CAPS. My design eliminates the hassle and discomfort associated with baseball hat brims."

The invention provides a unique alternative to traditional baseball hats. In doing so, it eliminates the need to turn a hat backwards. As a result, it could enhance comfort and it could provide added style. The invention features a novel and versatile design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

