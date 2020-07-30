InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Eyewear to Enhance Style (HTM-9190)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to match your glasses to your outfit," said an inventor, from Big Spring, Texas, "so I invented KOLO RIOS."

The invention provides an effective way to change the appearance of a pair of prescription eyeglasses. In doing so, it enables the user to coordinate glasses with a specific outfit. As a result, it could enhance style and it eliminates the need to purchase multiple pairs of eyeglasses. The invention features a unique and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a fashionable alternative to traditional frames."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

