InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Filter Accessory for Glass Smoking Pipes (LGI-3018)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smoking accessory to prevent hot ash and other particles from burning the back of your throat and settling in your lungs," said an inventor, from Brookhaven, N.Y., "so I invented the TOKE N TABZ. My flavorful design is safe and simple to use."

The invention provides a unique filter accessory for glass smoking pipes. In doing so, it prevents the user from inhaling ash or other debris. As a result, it provides added safety and comfort and it could make the smoking experience more enjoyable. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana or tobacco products. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

