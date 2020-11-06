InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Food Storing Device for Children (CKL-1405)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After witnessing toddlers not wanting to eat their fruits and vegetables," said an inventor, from Merrillville, Ind. "I thought there could be a food storage container to make eating healthy food fun, so I invented THE HEAD LEAGUE. My design has pre-recorded messages and lights to interact with children while eating healthy food."

The patented invention provides a food storage container with lights and prerecorded messages to encourage children to eat fruits and vegetables. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional food containers. As a result, it enhances fun for children and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features a portable and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households with children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

