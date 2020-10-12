InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Medical Rehab Device (OTW-613)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I broke my leg in 2004 and I wanted to rehab more quickly," said an inventor from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented THE AFCK DYNAMIC SHOE. My design provides targeted resistance during leg rehab exercises."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and efficient way to rehab from a leg injury. The wrap-around weight holder provides targeted resistance to a specific part of the leg while minimizing strain to other body parts. Muscles are strengthened and straightened due to the resistance of the weight and gravity. The invention would also increase blood flow and minimize the potential for clotting.

Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-613, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

