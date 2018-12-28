InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Onesie for Rapid Diaper Changing (BMA-4078)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son Daniel is 21 months old, so I've grown quite used to changing diapers," said an inventor from Nantucket, Mass. "I thought that if children's outfits were designed differently, it would make diaper changes go much more smoothly, which led me to create this unique onesie."

She developed the EZ BUTTOMS to offer convenient access to the diaper. The design makes it easier to change diapers. The onesie keeps the child warm as his or her diaper is changed. The garment saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it provides added peace of mind to parents and caregivers.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-4078, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

