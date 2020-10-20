InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Pin Display for Refrigerators (LCC-5059)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a keepsake pin collection and I wanted to create a better way to store, organize and display them," said an inventor, from Lebanon, Pa., "so I invented the MAGNAPIN."

The patent-pending invention provides an attractive way to display keepsake pins on a refrigerator. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage and display methods. As a result, it enhances safety and style and it enables the user to easily view and enjoy the pins. The invention features a unique and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who collect keepsake pins and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design allows you to enhance the décor of your kitchen with your favorite collectible pins."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

