InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Play/Training Device for Pets (PND-5077)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun way to keep my dog entertained and active," said an inventor, from Willingboro, N.J., "so I invented the Dog Merri-Go-Round Trainer and Toy. My design enables a pet to exercise while playing."

The invention provides a unique play device for pets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toys and pet accessories. As a result, it enhances fun and physical activity for pets. The invention features a safe and entertaining design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and the inventor has created a homemade prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

